Gurley: LeBron coming to L.A. is 'motivation' for Rams

LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers brings the biggest superstar in the country into the Rams' backyard.

With James preparing to call Staples Center home, he'll be only a 2-mile walk down Figueroa Street from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Rams play (for now).

Some view James' entrance in the Southern California market as stealing some shine from the surging Rams. Todd Gurley, however, believes greatness motivates greatness.

"You know greatness is coming ... and you want to be part of that," Gurley told the L.A. Times during a youth football camp at Santa Monica College. "It's like motivation. It kind of makes you want to work harder and get to that point to where he is."

After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2015, the 23-year-old Gurley is coming off a bounce-back season under head coach Sean McVay. The running back compiled 2,093 yards from scrimmage -- including 1,305 rushing -- with a league-high 19 TDs in 2017.

Gurley said he's hoping to show consistency so he's not known as a player with a rollercoaster career.

"You don't want to be able to do it one year, take a year or two off, and do it again," he said. "You want to be consistent. That's how players become great in this league, is doing it on a consistent basis."

If Gurley repeats his performance of last season, Jared Goff improves, and the defense is as good as its potential, the Rams will be a force to reckon with in 2018.

More than any other U.S. city, Los Angeles shells out for its winners while ignoring mediocrity. If Gurley and the Rams win, they'll be stars of the city alongside LeBron.