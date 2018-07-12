ATN Podcast: AFC & NFC Hierarchy Report

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling - assemble to bring you the latest news from around the league, including the latest on LeSean McCoy's alleged legal troubles (8:00), The Hall Of Fame Committee throwing shade at Terrell Owens (13:45), Pacman Jones' bizarre airport brawl (17:00), Jeff Fisher's potential new gig (21:30) and Tony Romo's Super Bowl prediction (24:00). The heroes then do a "Hierarchy Check" on both the NFC and AFC (27:00).

