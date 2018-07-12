DDFP: Best additions to the AFC West & World Cup reaction

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith to discuss Handsome's reaction to England losing in the World Cup semi-finals (2:06) and determine which non-soccer-playing U.S. athletes would likely be dominant on the United States Men's National Team (32:32). The fellas also discuss which sporting events in history have been able to unite Americans the most (5:04). Then, the guys go through the AFC West, naming the most important newcomers for every team (41:40). Plus, the guys react to yet another memorable voicemail left by producer Kent Brown's mom (35:12).

Listen to the podcast below: