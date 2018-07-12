American Cancer Society, NFL award breast cancer care funding

The American Cancer Society and the NFL have awarded $3.2 million in grant funding to 32 health systems to address disparities in breast cancer mortality that exist among women of color. Funding for these grants is made possible through ACS's partnership with the NFL and the league's Crucial Catch campaign.

Grant funded health systems will address the full continuum of cancer care including breast cancer screening, follow-up of abnormal mammograms, and timely access to specialty care if needed. The grants are the latest in ACS's Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program, which provides funding opportunities as part of the ACS's commitment to reduce disparities in cancer mortality. Each clinic will receive $100,000 over two years. The grants target underserved populations, with a particular focus on African American communities.

"Too many women in underserved communities lack access to high-quality breast cancer screening and timely follow-up care," said Richard Wender, chief cancer control officer at the American Cancer Society. "Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone, but it doesn't affect everyone equally. These grants will get us one step closer to reducing disparities and promoting health equity in various communities across the U.S."

"We're encouraged by the impact of our partnership with the American Cancer Society to drive cancer prevention and early detection and pleased to provide these grants that will further the live-saving mission of the Crucial Catch campaign," said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility. "We're committed to the fight against cancer and supporting those affected within the NFL family and well beyond."