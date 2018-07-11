Seahawks v Raiders hospitality packages revealed

Guarantee your seat at Tottenham from Tuesday 17 July

The first opportunity is here to guarantee your seat for the inaugural NFL game played at the new state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur stadium. You can secure a place to watch the Seattle Seahawks face the Oakland Raiders in a venue boasting world-class facilities by grabbing one of our hospitality packages for the October 14 matchup.

A range of exciting packages will go on sale next Tuesday (July 17), including:

The NFL Tunnel Club - £599pp

The ultimate NFL game day package. The revolutionary NFL Tunnel Club is fitted with a glass viewing tunnel that allows you to see the players move between the locker room and field, getting you closer to the game than ever before. As well as a premium sideline seat behind the home team bench, there is a full food and drinks package, NFL entertainment, plus the opportunity to visit the field pre-game.

The Stratus - £499pp

For the âwowâ effect, the Stratus Sky Lounge offers a unique viewing experience, with its panoramic views of the new stadium and the London skyline. Your great seats will come with a modern dining experience and unbeatable NFL entertainment.

The Premium Lounges - £299

This entry-level hospitality pack puts you in the ultimate fan zone. Watch the game from your luxury sideline seat; show your colours in a fun environment that will offer a range of NFL theming; enjoy access to private concession areas; and receive a pre-game food voucher, plus half-time and post-game snacks.

All packages will go on sale from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, via the Tottenham Hotspur ticketing site and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make sure your account is ready for the sale, we would recommend that you create an account in advance by visiting the ticketmaster.co.uk/NFL. Registration will be open from 10am tomorrow, 13 July 2018. Once registered, you will be emailed your seven-digit client reference number. Please have this to hand when tickets become available to enable you to sign in and purchase. If you donât receive your reference number within 24 hours of registering, please contact the Customer Service team on 03330035942.

Accessible Seating

If you require accessible seating please call 02083655161 or email access@tottenhamhotspur.com. Please note: these sales are not available online

Please note: If you already have an NFL season ticket account or Ticketmaster account, you will still need to create a new account on the Tottenham Hotspur ticketing site to purchase hospitality. Please donât register if you are planning to buy GA tickets as this is just for hospitality.

General Admission tickets

There will be a 48-hour priority window for Wembley season ticket holders from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 4 September to 10 a.m. on Thursday, 6 September, 2018. Ticket prices will range from £55-£299 with further details on pricing and availability to be announced soon. Any remaining tickets will go on sale after the priority season ticket holder sale in September.

