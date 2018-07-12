HOF events won't individually mention Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens decided to hold his own Hall of Fame ceremony at University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, his alma mater, spurning his enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

In return, the Hall of Fame will ostensibly ignore T.O. during its ceremony, concentrating on the seven other inductees participating -- Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher.

"The focus is on the guys who are here," Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan told Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame Network.

The Hall will mail Owens his gold jacket Saturday morning. The mercurial receiver won't be individually mentioned with other inductees during Friday's Gold Jacket dinner or Saturday's ceremony, Horrigan said.

Horrigan likened the situation to a senior who decides to skip her or his school graduation, in which the student's name isn't mentioned and diploma isn't awarded on-site.

"There's no reason to bring him up as an individual," said Horrigan. "He's not here."

The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place Aug. 4 and will air in its entirety on NFL Network.