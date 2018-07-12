Bucs' Jameis Winston working out with Randy Moss

Jameis Winston will face reporters in two weeks when training camp opens for the first time since his three-game suspension was announced. In the interim, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is working with, and getting advice from, Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Moss spoke to Kevin O'Donnell of WTVT in Tampa earlier this week about Winston.

"He's doing things right. It's a bump in the road," Moss said. "Man, just continue to fight. It happens. What he did was wrong... there was a woman involved, so, I'm not going to get into all that. What he did was wrong. He knows he was wrong. I think it's up for him as a man to understand what he did wrong, live and learn from it and let it go."

Winston declined to speak with O'Donnell. The Bucs quarterback will sit out the first three games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league concluded Winston touched a female Uber driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent in March of 2016.

Moss, who went through his own trials and tribulations as an NFL player, said he could give as much advice as possible. It's up to players, like Winston, to be willing to absorb those lessons for themselves.

"Like I said, man, I'm just here to be able to tell and just give the guys whatever I've been through," Moss said. "If they take it, they take it. If they don't, so what?"

Winston would do well to heed any advice Moss is willing to share, be it off the field or on it, as the Bucs QB faces a tough road to winning back supporters.