Tony Romo predicts Packers-Jaguars matchup in SB LIII

We're about 15 months into Tony Romo's retirement, and after a stellar first season in the broadcast booth, he's cruising at an enviable altitude.

But does that give him the right to see into the future?

It's a joke, of course -- everyone has a right to predictions, no matter how outlandish. Romo has displayed fortune-telling abilities during games, predicting plays right before they're executed ("Jim, I've got $5 this is a run to the left") on various occasions during the 2017 season. He combined the two on Wednesday during an appearance on NFL Total Access.

"If I had to pick right now? It's pretty early," Romo said when asked by NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes who he saw meeting in Super Bowl LIII. "Thing about the NFL is things change pretty fast. Injuries happen, a lot of stuff happens, but, um... if I was picking right now, I'd probably go with Green Bay versus Jacksonville. That would be a tentative, rough guess here in the summer months."

Packers. Jags. Rodgers. Bortles?!

Super Bowl predictions in July carry about as much weight as a discarded plastic bag dancing in the wind. But here's an analyst who has plenty of on-field experience and happened to get an up-close look at the Jaguars when they peaked during their surprising playoff run last season. He's no Rob the Sports Wiz seated at the end of the bar.

Jacksonville is somewhat of a darling pick (though their success will again depend on the guy under center) after that run. Green Bay, though, is the one that has lasted in such a conversation. Even after a disappointing season that was undercut by Rodgers' broken collarbone, the Packers still bring a contending roster to 2018. Based on Romo's prediction, it is one that might surprise some folks.

"The Jimmy Graham addition is gonna be very big," Romo elaborated. "A lot of the field goals are going to turn into touchdowns because of that, having him as a weapon. And then I think their secondary, which I think has been a weakness for a few years and cost them some games, I think that's gonna improve this year."

For the first time in a while, Green Bay is a bit of an under-the-radar team. If we get even one half of this matchup, we can give Romo the largest ribbon you can find at your county fair. He's already an established voice on the game, but his credentials will only strengthen if he nails this.

Plus, who doesn't want to see SuperBort?