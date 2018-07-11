Browns try out CFL defensive back Jordan Holland

The Browns opted not to pick a player in Wednesday's supplemental draft, but they aren't done finessing the roster.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cleveland spent the day working out former CFL defensive back Jordan Holland, according to a source.

Holland most recently spent time with the Edmonton Eskimos and is the son of 49ers aide Johnny Holland, who served as Browns linebackers coach under defensive coordinator Ray Horton in 2016. The younger Holland is familiar with Cleveland, having played with the Arena Football League's Gladiators in 2017, recording six tackles and one interception in his time there.

Holland, 23, is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cover man who played his college ball at Prairie View A&M before going undrafted.

The Browns have overhauled their secondary this offseason, drafting cornerback Denzel Ward in the first round, signing E.J. Gaines and Justin Currie and trading for safety Damarious Randall.