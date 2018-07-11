ATN Podcast: Jay Cutler's Reality Show Greatness

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- is back after a refreshing vacation with a new appreciation for summer break (2:00). The heroes dive into the latest news from around the league, including some disturbing allegations made against Bills running back LeSean McCoy (12:00), the new grievance filed by the NFLPA regarding the league's new anthem policy (14:00), the status of Jerry Richardson's statue in Carolina (16:00), legal trouble for Cardinals GM Steve Keim and a LOT of suspension news. They congratulate their good friend Daniel Jeremiah on his exciting new gig (32:00) and revel in Jay Cutler's unanticipated greatness in his new role as a reality TV star (34:00). The heroes then answer your burning questions in The Mailbag (45:00).

