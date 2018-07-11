Jets expected to sign supplemental snub Bryant

Brandon Bryant didn't have to wait long to be acquired after being passed over in Wednesday's supplemental draft.

The New York Jets are expected to sign the former Mississippi State safety, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bryant was one of three eligible prospects to not be selected in the supplemental draft. Two players -- Western Michigan CB Sam Beal and Virginia Tech CB Adonis Alexander -- were chosen.

NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks called Bryant "one of the most explosive college football players in 2016 and '17" in his supplemental draft preview.

"Despite failing to perform up to lofty expectations during his pro day," Brooks wrote, "Bryant posted respectable numbers for his position (checking in at 5-foot-11 and 207 pounds with 4.45/4.52 40 times, a 34-inch vertical and a 10-3 broad jump) in front of representatives from 14 teams.

"On tape, Bryant flashes decent movement skills, range and toughness, but he isn't a playmaker in the back end. Although he tallied five career interceptions as a Bulldog, he snagged three of those picks in 2015 and didn't make much of an impact after his initial success. With questions surrounding his work ethic, discipline and attention to detail after his on-field (blown coverages) and academic struggles, Bryant is likely to be a seventh round/priority free agent prospect on most boards around the league."

The Jets already have two starting safeties -- Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye -- both of whom they selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. Bryant offers depth at the position.