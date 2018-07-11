Is Justin Tucker a lock for the Hall of Fame?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 11, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Is Ravens K Justin Tucker a lock for Canton? The 28-year-old is (so far) the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but is he a lock for the Hall of Fame? Is he already the G.O.A.T. placekicker?

See how Tucker's stats stack up to Adam Vinatieri's and decide for yourself.

2. Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. was named the Most Fashionable Athlete of 2018 by SI.

Other NFL stars that made the Fashionable 50 list include Tom Brady, Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Malcolm Jenkins, Marcedes Lewis, Tyrod Taylor, Jay Ajayi, and DeAndre Hopkins.

3. These Jaguars reactions to their Madden 19 ratings are hilarious.

"If we don't have the top rated defense period..."



See what our players think of their ratings for @EAMaddenNFL this year. pic.twitter.com/GxDk0UlnVX â #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 10, 2018

4. Remember that time Eli Manning was a Charger for about 45 minutes? Remember his expression while reluctantly holding up the navy blue and gold?

Well, despite his displeasure at the time, Eli Manning told Dan Patrick that he actually still has that fateful Draft Day jersey.

5. Eagles LB (and Honolulu native) Kamu Grugier-Hill is using social media to raise money for those affected by the lower Puna eruption in Hawaii.

The eruption, which has been ongoing since May, has destroyed over 700 homes on Hawai'i Island.