Is Justin Tucker a lock for the Hall of Fame?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 11, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Is Ravens K Justin Tucker a lock for Canton? The 28-year-old is (so far) the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but is he a lock for the Hall of Fame? Is he already the G.O.A.T. placekicker?
A pipeline to Canton?@jtuck9 is the latest Raven garnering HOF buzz. pic.twitter.com/IPfl8iXPPuâ Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 10, 2018
See how Tucker's stats stack up to Adam Vinatieri's and decide for yourself.
2. Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. was named the Most Fashionable Athlete of 2018 by SI.
.@OBJ_3 leads this year's #Fashionable50 https://t.co/MLY2eEuiAF pic.twitter.com/SoydWLzkhKâ Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 10, 2018
Other NFL stars that made the Fashionable 50 list include Tom Brady, Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Malcolm Jenkins, Marcedes Lewis, Tyrod Taylor, Jay Ajayi, and DeAndre Hopkins.
3. These Jaguars reactions to their Madden 19 ratings are hilarious.
"If we don't have the top rated defense period..."â #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 10, 2018
See what our players think of their ratings for @EAMaddenNFL this year. pic.twitter.com/GxDk0UlnVX
4. Remember that time Eli Manning was a Charger for about 45 minutes? Remember his expression while reluctantly holding up the navy blue and gold?
14 years ago today, the Chargers drafted Eli Manning...â NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2018
And traded him to the Giants for Philip Rivers + @NFLDraft picks! pic.twitter.com/soyuIaU9Qs
Well, despite his displeasure at the time, Eli Manning told Dan Patrick that he actually still has that fateful Draft Day jersey.
5. Eagles LB (and Honolulu native) Kamu Grugier-Hill is using social media to raise money for those affected by the lower Puna eruption in Hawaii.
Letâs do this! Me and my brothers from the NFL, MLB, and UFC are challenging each other to see who can raise the most money to help Hawaiâiâs volcano victims. Are you with me? Join our challenge, Help Hawaii, and Be a Hero. Give now: www.HeroesforHawaii.org @KamuGrugierHill #MarcusMariota, @KoltenWong, @MaxHolloway, @YancyMedieros @Isiahkf #HEROES4HAWAII
The eruption, which has been ongoing since May, has destroyed over 700 homes on Hawai'i Island.