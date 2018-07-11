Giants, Redskins select corners in supplemental draft

Happy Supplemental Draft Day!

The NFL held its annual mid-summer supplemental draft Wednesday with two players selected, the most since 2010.

New York Giants: Sam Beal, CB, Western Michigan, third round.

Washington Redskins: Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech, sixth round.

Three players eligible for the supplemental draft not selected -- Brandon Bryant, SS, Mississippi State; Bright Ugwoegbu, LB, Oregon State; Martayveus Carter, RB, Grand Valley State -- are now undrafted free agents eligible to be signed by any NFL team. The Jets are expected to sign Bryant, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The collective bargaining agreement allows a player to apply for entry to the supplemental draft if he becomes eligible after the date of the NFL draft during the spring. The teams selecting Beal and Alexander in the supplemental draft forfeit their corresponding selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

A bit of supplemental draft history before we dive into the players and the fits with their new clubs:

There have been 21 players to make a Pro Bowl after being selected in the NFL's supplemental draft, per NFL Research. Four players selected in the supplemental draft went on to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

WR Cris Carter: fourth-round pick in 1987

DE Reggie White: first-round pick in 1984 supplemental draft of USFL and CFL players

QB Steve Young: first-round pick in 1984 supplemental draft of USFL and CFL players

T Gary Zimmerman: first-round pick in 1984 supplemental draft of USFL and CFL players

The last time multiple players were selected in the supplemental draft came in 2010, when Harvey Unga (Bears) and Josh Brent (Cowboys) both went in the seventh round. The last time three or more players were selected was 1989 (five players).

The most recent player selected in the supplemental draft was offensive tackle Isaiah Battle (fifth round, Rams) who is currently with the Seattle Seahawks. Terrelle Pryor in 2011 (third round, Raiders) and Josh Gordon in 2012 (second round, Browns) are the most notable recent picks.

Let's dig into how Beal and Alexander fit with their new NFC East teams.

Sam Beal, CB, Giants: At 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, the WMU product owns the ideal height NFL scouts look for in today's corners. Beal broke up a team-high 10 passes last year, and made two interceptions. Projected by some to be a top-5 player at his position next year, Beal was viewed as a near-lock to be selected today. NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks noted that Beal owns the footwork and body control to possibly become a natural cover corner on an island, but needs to work on his run defense. Beal joins a Big Blue D that has undergone an overhaul under new defensive coordinator James Bettcher. The Giants need depth at outside corner behind current starters Janoris Jenkins and erratic Eli Apple. Bettcher's system calls for his corners to play a lot of man-coverage on the outside. It's a role Beal is suited to grow into, even if it's not in Year 1.

Beal is the third player the Giants have ever taken in the supplemental draft, joining QB Dave Brown (first round, '92) and CB Tito Wooten (fourth round, '94). â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 11, 2018

Adonis Alexander, CB, Redskins: The former Virginia Tech corner owns massive size at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds to go with raw talent. His off-field issues (academic ineligibility and a marijuana arrest) along with some on-field struggles likely pushed his stock lower. However, some NFL scouts love the length and press-man potential his size brings to the table. Alexander lands with his freshman DBs coach Torrian Gray in Washington. The size Alexander possesses fits the profile of what the Redskins like in their corners. With the trade of Kendall Fuller this offseason, Alexander can help fill the depth behind starters Josh Norman and Orlando Scandrick. A round-six flyer on a player with Alexander's potential seems about right.