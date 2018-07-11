Watch: HBO drops Browns 'Hard Knocks' trailer

With Baltimore Ravens rookies reporting for duty on Wednesday, NFL summer is winding down and training camp is on the horizon.

To get ready for this season's edition of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns, the fine folks at HBO dropped a teaser trailer this week.

Highlighted by a "Hope Always Springs Eternal" message, the trailer features several die-hard Browns fans relaying reasons they've stuck with a downtrodden franchise coming off an 0-16 season.

The Browns always seem to conjure offseason optimism in one form or another. The 2018 edition, however, feels slightly different with additions Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, Damarious Randall, Austin Corbett, Jeff Janis, etc. The roster is a much-improved operation from the 0-16 group. There remain big questions: Who will replace Joe Thomas? Can Hue Jackson make it past Thanksgiving? How long will Taylor fend off Mayfield?

As just the second 0-16 team in NFL history, Cleveland can only improve from here. Getting an inside look at that process will certainly be appointment viewing for more than just Browns fans.