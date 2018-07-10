The top 5 RBs of 'Madden 19'

Yesterday, the Madden 19 ratings for the game's top 5 QBs were released. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both earned 99 overall ratings while Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan filled out the rest of the list. Today, EA brings you the five highest-rated running backs in Madden 19.

Top 5 RBs: https://t.co/es5zOdKwJJ #Madden19 pic.twitter.com/Nlv5otWJ2G â EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) July 10, 2018

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell topped the list with 96 overall rating. EA says Bell earned the top spot because of the high ratings on each of his ball carrier moves (i.e. spin, juke, stiff arm). The 26-year-old racked up 1,291 rushing yards for 9 rushing TDs in 2017.

Here's how the rest of the list looked:

TOP 5 @EAMaddenNFL RBs THIS YEAR:



1) LeâVeon Bell: 96 OVR

2) David Johnson: 93 OVR

3) Ezekiel Elliott: 92 OVR

4) Todd Gurley: 92 OVR

5) Devonta Freeman: 91 OVR pic.twitter.com/stZMxmZNuI â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 10, 2018

For details behind each player's rating check out EA's breakdown. Madden 19 will hit stores on August 10.