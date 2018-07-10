LeSean McCoy denies domestic violence accusation

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy strongly denied a domestic violence accusation made against him Tuesday in a social media post.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false," McCoy wrote on Instagram. "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

The message came hours after an unidentified user on Instagram posted a bloodied and bruised image of a woman the poster identified as McCoy's former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. The message, which was later deleted before the Instagram account was made private, accused McCoy of being responsible for the injuries.

According to court documents, McCoy has been trying to evict Cordon from the Georgia home where the incident occurred early Tuesday morning. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that McCoy was in the Miami area Tuesday working out in preparation for Bills training camp, which opens July 25.

"We have spoken to LeSean and been in contact with the National Football League," the Bills said in a statement. "We will continue to gather information."

The Milton Police Dept. is investigating the incident as a home invasion robbery. The home is owned by LKM Trust Agreement and has a Buffalo mailing address, according to 2018 property tax records. McCoy's initials are LKM (Kamel is his middle name). The preliminary investigation indicates the residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, police said, and McCoy has not been named a suspect.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim who had been assaulted by a lone intruder, who had demanded specific items from the victim. The woman was treated for her injuries at North Fulton Regional Hospital before being released. A second woman at the home suffered a minor injury during the incident, according to police.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is "reviewing the matter."

This isn't the first time McCoy has been accused of assault. McCoy was sued in 2013 by a woman who claimed the then-Eagles running back assaulted her before kicking her off a party bus. McCoy also was investigated for his involvement in an alleged altercation at a Philadelphia nightclub in 2016, but prosecutors did not press charges.

McCoy is entering his fourth NFL season with the Bills after playing the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles.