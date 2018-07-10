Derrius Guice surprises mom with new car

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 10, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Last week, we showed you 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin surprising his mom and sister with a new home. This week, we bring you Washington RB Derrius Guice surprising his mom with a new car.

2. Madden might have to update Tom Brady's speed and agility ratings.

3. Happy birthday, AB!

At 30 years old, the All-Pro WR is on pace to challenge (and possibly break) some of Jerry Rice's records.

4. This young fan's reaction to finding out he'll soon meet his hero will make your day.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0