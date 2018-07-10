Derrius Guice surprises mom with new car

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 10, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Last week, we showed you 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin surprising his mom and sister with a new home. This week, we bring you Washington RB Derrius Guice surprising his mom with a new car.

Hey mom! I have a surprise for you ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/YESTEqBYgz â 2ï¸â£9ï¸â£ (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018

2. Madden might have to update Tom Brady's speed and agility ratings.

3. Happy birthday, AB!

In honor of his 30th birthday... @AB84's TOP 10 PLAYS from 2017! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/NSFApAviGG â NFL (@NFL) July 10, 2018

At 30 years old, the All-Pro WR is on pace to challenge (and possibly break) some of Jerry Rice's records.

4. This young fan's reaction to finding out he'll soon meet his hero will make your day.