Cowboys CB Marquez White charged with felony

Cowboys cornerback Marquez White is facing a felony charge stemming from an incident that happened during the 2017 season.

White was charged on June 7 with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by the Collin County District Attorney's Office. White said in a statement provided to the Dothan Eagle that it was a road rage incident during which he felt threatened. District attorney's office records show the incident occurred on Oct. 20.

The Cowboys declined to comment on the matter when contacted.

White, a Florida State product, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round (No. 216 overall) of the 2017 draft and has yet to appear in a game with the team.