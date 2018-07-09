Jay Cutler: I'm not looking to do a lot of work right now

Despite not officially officially retiring, Jay Cutler doesn't sound like a man planning to play a 13th NFL season.

During Sunday's premiere of Very Cavallari, starring Cutler's wife Kristin Cavallari, the former quarterback was asked point-blank by the mother of his three children if he has any plans moving forward with the next phase of life.

"I'm not really looking to do a lot of work right now. I'm looking to do the exact opposite of that," Cutler told his wife.

During the opening episode, Cutler, wearing a backward camo hat and sipping coffee after bringing in a cooler of elk meat, was asked by Cavallari if he was 100 percent done with football.

"I mean I can't say 100," he replied. "Probably."

Cutler cheekily said he would know in September if he's really done playing.

The 35-year-old started 14 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2017, posting a career-low 6.2 yards per attempt average, with 19 TDs to 14 INTs. It would be a surprise at this point if any team rang up Cutler to offer him the type of monetary value and playing time to entice the veteran to return.

Regular viewers of E! Network not familiar with Cutler's body of work were treated to a vintage performance by the famously aloof quarterback. The Chicago Tribune put together a rundown of his appearance on the show, which was classic Cutler.

Before un-retiring to play for the Dolphins last season following Ryan Tannehill's season-ending injury, Cutler was slated to join FOX in a three-person broadcasting booth. There has been no word on whether Cutler will again pursue a broadcasting career.