Seneca Wallace leads Godspeed to blowout AFFL win

Godspeed might be captained by someone who made his name in a sport other than football, but they shouldn't be taken lightly.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson's squad proved as much Sunday, romping to a 38-12 win over former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson's Holdat team.

Former Iowa State star and NFL veteran Seneca Wallace stole the show, completing 20 passes for 330 yards and six touchdowns in the blowout victory. Wallace whipped the ball all around the field, utilizing a talented receiving corps that included Jason Avant, Jacoby Jones and Jahvid Best. The quarterback established an early connection with Avant, finding the former Michigan standout for an early touchdown. The two teamed up again late in the first half to extend their lead to 19-6.

Wallace also helped Best display his pass-catching skills -- Best caught 85 passes for 774 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Detroit Lions -- firing a dart to the former California running back, who made a spectacular diving catch in the back of the end zone early in the second half.

The quarterback carved out some time to show his own skill, flashing the elusive ability that made him a star in college on a rushing touchdown to take a one-score lead late in the first half.

By the time Wallace hooked up with Jones for a score, the rout was on, which called for some dance moves from Jones:

Holdat was hampered by turnovers, with former Clemson standout Tahj Boyd throwing three interceptions and former Notre Dame and Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen tossing another. Boyd threw two touchdown passes and Robinson displayed coverage ability that helped him reach the University of Washington as a two-sport athlete (he played guard for the basketball Huskies and corner for Washington's football team), but it wasn't enough to keep Godspeed from dominating.

Godspeed advanced to face Chad Johnson's Ocho squad in the Pro Championship final Saturday in Indianapolis. They'll arrive with plenty of confidence in their quarterback, who had a banner day that won't be forgotten by flag football enthusaists.