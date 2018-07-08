Former NFL corner Brandon Browner arrested on felony charges

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested on felony charges Sunday in La Verne, California, police confirmed to NFL.com.

According to La Verne Police, officers responded to a call at 10:07 a.m. concerning a male who allegedly broke into a residence through a locked window. Browner was identified as the man and allegedly forced the victim back into her residence before fleeing the scene.

Browner, 33, is also alleged to have physically harmed and made threats to harm the victim while in the residence, according to police. Browner also allegedly took a Rolex watch valued at approximately $20,000 from the victim prior to fleeing the scene.

Police located Browner within hours of the incident and he was taken into custody without further incident, according to the police department's release.

Browner and the victim had a previous relationship together, and he had previously been arrested for domestic violence and is restrained from the victim, according to police. He was booked Sunday afternoon at the La Verne Police Department on felony charges.

Browner last played in the NFL in 2016 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos, as well as four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League during a professional career that spanned 11 seasons. Browner played in the American Flag Football League as part of the Roadrunners, participating in his last game with the team on Saturday night in Kennesaw, Georgia.