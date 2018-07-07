Fighting Cancer scores 28 straight, rolls to AFFL win

If you came to Kennesaw, Georgia, or NFL Network looking for thrills, you got them on Saturday.

Fighting Cancer defeated Primetime 35-14 in Saturday night's first half of an AFFL semifinals doubleheader at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

A stunning touchdown as time expired in the first half tied the contest at 14-14 and permanently swung the momentum in favor of Fighting Cancer. Quarterback Darrell "Housh" Doucette engineered a frantic drive in the final minute, putting Fighting Cancer 20 yards from paydirt with just enough time for one last snap. Doucette received the snap, dropped and heaved a prayer of a pass to receiver Charles Carmouche, who made an incredible grab, dragging both feet just inside the boundary of the end zone to tie the game up at 14-14 heading into the break.

Fighting Cancer kept things going in the second half, methodically moving the ball down the field on the second half's opening drive which culminated in a touchdown completion on fourth-and-goal to put them ahead 21-14. Another score earned by a reverse and rushing score from Brandon McCray extended Fighting Cancer's lead to 28-14.

Primetime wasn't done, at least not yet, receiving a gift of a fresh set of downs after Fighting Cancer drew a flag for grabbing a jersey while trying to pull a flag on fourth-and-35. Quarterback Ricky Dobbs' tumultuous day saw its lowest point essentially become its end when he lofted a pass intended for a teammate that ended up in the hands of McCray for an interception with less than nine minutes to play.

The "Housh to Carmouche" connection flourished once again on the ensuing play, with the quarterback firing a bullet to the wideout, who took the reception downfield, juking a defender before striding to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown that put things away for Fighting Cancer.

Carmouche, a former basketball player who didn't play football prior to suiting up for Fighting Cancer, finished with three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Fighting Cancer and Primetime took the field and traded early touchdowns in the first half, then hit a significant lull that didn't look like it would be broken before intermission. Dinks and dunks filled Primetime's offense, with more struggle than success until Dobbs connected with Kasif Charity on a beautifully run post-corner route for a touchdown. That was it for Primetime when it came to scoring, though, as Fighting Cancer outscored the opposition 28-0 in the remainder of the game.

Fighting Cancer moves on to the amateur round finals to face the winner of The Money Team and Code Red, which will be determined Sunday evening.

You can find highlights, rosters and more at nfl.com/affl.