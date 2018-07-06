Man returns Andrew Luck's wallet, gets signed football

Andrew Luck must've been preparing to replace his credit cards, his I.D., his Book of the Month Club card -- everything.

Then when a local good Samaritan stepped in to save the day.

The man, identified as "Charles" in a tweet discovered by ABC6 in Indianapolis, found Luck's lost wallet on a bike ride. He promptly returned it to a security guard at the Colts training facility.

Luck paid it forward a few weeks later with a signed football and a special note for Charles.

My friendâs dad found Andrew Luckâs wallet while he was on a bike ride. He returned it to the practice facility and a few weeks later he got this in the mail! Such a nice gesture. @Colts @NFL @JimIrsay #Colts pic.twitter.com/1UVfXt9ZQS â Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) July 6, 2018

The note reads: "Many thanks! You made my life much easier, ha! Thanks for reminding me of the 'kindness of strangers.'"

That kindness saved Luck from what we all know to be the worst feeling ever. Charles deserves some additional Andrew Luck compliments for doing the right thing.