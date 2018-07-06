Browns put Donald Stephenson on reserve/retired list

The Cleveland Browns were set to start the season without offensive lineman Donald Stephenson given his two-game suspension for violating the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Now, the Browns won't have Stephenson for the rest of the regular season.

The Browns placed Stephenson on the reserve/retired list, the team announced Friday.

Stephenson, 29, originally joined the Browns on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million during free agency, and was expected to compete for playing time as a swing tackle.

He originally entered the league in 2012 out of Oklahoma as a third-round pick with the Kansas City Chiefs, and then spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

On his career, Stephenson has appeared in 80 games with 37 starts.