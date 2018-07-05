Marquise Goodwin surprises mom and sister with new house

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Disclaimer: This video of Marquise Goodwin surprising his mom and sister with a new house will make you cry.

Back in 2013, the WR told ESPN that his sister, Deja, is a constant source of inspiration. Deja, who is 10 months younger than Marquise, has cerebral palsy.

2. A few weeks ago, we showed you a clip of Panthers K Graham Gano dominating/ending a game of family kickball. This week, we bring you Gano launching a 76-yard field goal. Yes, 76 yards.

Happy Birthday America! July 4, 1776 this great nation was created, so here is a 76 yard field goal to celebrate!



Thanks for another sweet jersey @BillyBuckRoscoe ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/oZ5S57kaAP â Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) July 4, 2018

3. Like millions of Americans, Kirk Cousins was grilling yesterday. What was the Vikings QB grilling? Tell us when you find out.

Happy 4th!! #america #puremichigan A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

4. Leonard Fournette recently used Twitter to make a difference in a student's life. @jhanenichol_ is preparing for her final year at Louisiana State University and needed help covering tuition. Fournette, who was an All-American RB at LSU, heard her story and was happy to help her out.

Looka my dawg dm me yo number Iâll pay the rest for you ........ https://t.co/gy0u0iCs9A â 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 3, 2018

5. Former QB Ryan Leaf was on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and shared an amazing story that involves a reference letter, Colts owner Jim Irsay, and the late legendary author Hunter S. Thompson.