Jarvis Landry: Tyrod Taylor has looked 'amazing'

The Cleveland Browns will eventually turn to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

For now, however, veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor has the keys to the offense and his share of fans within the locker room.

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey complimented Taylor's leadership during a Tuesday guest appearance on NFL Network.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry took his turn Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show when asked how Taylor looked during the offseason.

"Amazing," Landry told Eisen. "Amazing, man. His leadership, his arm, his accuracy and he's ready, man. He's the starting quarterback, and I'm sure that, obviously, the decision is up to [head coach] Hue [Jackson] and the offensive staff, and stuff like that. But I'm sure they've been highly impressed with [what] he's done through OTAs and minicamp."

Taylor, whom the Browns acquired via trade with the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, projects as the starter ahead of training camp. While there could be some competition between Taylor and Mayfield, Landry didn't see any issues with the current pecking order.

The Browns wide receiver pointed out how Taylor has been to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Bills, adding the quarterback was a member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team.

Those experiences should benefit Mayfield as he waits his turn and absorbs the professional game under Taylor's mentorship.

"He sees it as an opportunity for him to grow at the position," Landry said of Mayfield. "A guy like Tyrod, who's been to the Super Bowl, who took a Buffalo team that hasn't been to the playoffs to the playoffs, he can learn a lot from Tyrod. At the same time, I think it's a competition, but I think it's true at the same time both guys are definitely qualified for the job."