NFL players celebrate Fourth of July on social media

Fourth of July is one holiday many NFL players can actually enjoy since it falls within the quiet period before training camps kick off at the end of the month.

On Wednesday, players from around the league took to social media to wish their fans a happy American Independence Day.

Happy 4th of July! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ God Bless Americaï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) July 4, 2018

Enjoy this special day everyone. Be blessed! ï¿½ï¿½ â Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th A post shared by JamesHarrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 4, 2018 at 7:18am PDT

Nothing says Pittsburgh #4thofJuly better than the incredible photography of @DaveDiCello. Have a happy & safe one! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/jMIRGKrLgB â BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) July 4, 2018

HAPPY 4th !! Be safe! ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ â Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) July 4, 2018

Grateful for the small things, big things, bad things and everything in between. A complaining tounge reveals an ungrateful heart. So if youâre complaining about something, get up and change it... you have more power than you think! Be safe today everyone! #Happy4thofJuly ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/hkYIgh78eg â D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) July 4, 2018

