Dan Quinn, Falcons embark on USO Tour to Iraq, Kuwait

The Atlanta Falcons embarked on a USO Tour to Iraq and Kuwait during the offseason.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, center Alex Mack, guard Ben Garland, kicker Matt Bryant and additional team personnel visited United States service members at seven military bases over a three-day period.

"This trip for me has certainly been a game changer from the time we arrived in Kuwait and then the chances to go see different men and women who are sacrificing a lot so we can do what we do," Quinn said via the team website. "Each of the places we've been, each of the soldiers that we've met, all of them have been really interesting interactions."

This was Garland's second USO trip to a military base just this year. The Falcons offensive lineman, who currently serves in the Colorado Air National Guard and was Atlanta's 2017 Man of the Year recipient, went on a USO tour with current NFL players to Germany and Italy in May.

"We give up a little bit of our [offseason] to thank these guys and they give up years for us, they give up so much more for us," Garland said per the team. "Just to come out here and say thank you and give a little morale boost where for them is a really tough time in their life that's absolutely worth it for me."

You can watch a recap of the Falcons' trip here: