Gronkowski race horse owners acquire top colt "LeBron J"

  • By Nick Toney
LeBron and Gronkowski are about to join forces on the same team.

There might not be a jockey around who can handle them both.

Phoenix Thoroughbreds, an England-based horse ownership company, acquired a two-year old colt and plan to name it "LeBron J" after the newly-signed Lakers superstar.

Phoenix's other star athlete: Gronkowski, who finished second in the Belmont to Triple Crown winner, Justify, and is owned, in part, by his New England Patriots' namesake.

LeBron J will be in good hands with two-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer Doug O'Neill and his team. The horse will be eligible to race in the 2019 Triple Crown.

