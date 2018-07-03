Gronkowski race horse owners acquire top colt "LeBron J"

LeBron and Gronkowski are about to join forces on the same team.

There might not be a jockey around who can handle them both.

Big horse, lebron j. Doing super. Getting stronger everyday. His namesake has nothing on him. @KingJames @PhoenixThoroug1 pic.twitter.com/Hz9nYQNqpN â Dennis O'neill (@AverageDennis) June 16, 2018

Phoenix Thoroughbreds, an England-based horse ownership company, acquired a two-year old colt and plan to name it "LeBron J" after the newly-signed Lakers superstar.

Phoenix's other star athlete: Gronkowski, who finished second in the Belmont to Triple Crown winner, Justify, and is owned, in part, by his New England Patriots' namesake.

It's official, I am part of the Gronkowski Team!

GRONK ACQUIRES A STAKE IN GRONK ... THE KENTUCKY DERBY-BOUND RACEHORSE!

Check it out: https://t.co/hCsHTAyepE pic.twitter.com/W78FEDUCWy â Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 18, 2018

LeBron J will be in good hands with two-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer Doug O'Neill and his team. The horse will be eligible to race in the 2019 Triple Crown.