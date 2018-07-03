DDFP: Are Seahawks playoff bound? & LeBron to L.A.

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith who is back from his vacation. Money chats about his trip to Idaho where he golfed on one of the best courses in America (5:00). With the big news that LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, Shek and Money kibitz about his impact on the city and how far can the Lakers go especially now that the Golden State Warriors added DeMarcus Cousins (9:40). After the NBA discussion, Shek adds the Seattle Seahawks to the list of teams who will not make the 2018 NFL playoffs (49:55). The gang wraps up the show with Money reading some of Eddie Spaghetti's tweets (1:07:20).

