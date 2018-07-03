Move The Sticks: Manning Passing Academy

Daniel Jeremiah is joined by NFL Network's Rhett Lewis following the 23rd annual Manning Passing Academy to break down the latest crop of college quarterbacks that attended including Jake Fromm, Drew Lock & Jarrett Stidham (6:01). The guys also discuss the next generation of Mannings, as well as the New York Giants outlook for 2018 (17:49), and Terrell Owens' decision to give his Hall of Fame speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (30:43).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: