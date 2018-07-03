Watch Marquette King workout with Gucci Mane

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 3, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Broncos P Marquette King and ATL rapper Gucci Mane are two of the most colorful personalities in their respective fields. On Tuesday morning the pair hit the beach to workout.
I can see @gucci1017 being the best runningback in @NFL what y'all think??? pic.twitter.com/m3yoDfdGOfâ Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) July 3, 2018
2. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal dwarfs everyone -- including Cowboys OT Tyron Smith.
3. Just in case you forgot, Odell Beckham is making his return this fall and he's looking as sharp as ever.
This route by @OBJ_3 is a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/Vl8gGhL5uNâ Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) July 3, 2018
4. Silly counterfeiters, rings are for real champions.
Authorities seize 108 fake Super Bowl rings https://t.co/qpadXk0MlZâ ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 3, 2018