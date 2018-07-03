L.T. believes Antonio Gates only wants to play for Bolts

A little more than two weeks have passed since Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco revealed he had been in touch with Antonio Gates' representatives about a potential return.

But with training camp arriving in less than a month, Gates remains a free agent and the Chargers still needs a tight end.

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who currently serves as a special assistant in the Chargers' front office, pointed out Gates could be comfortable with the current situation.

"I believe the only place Antonio wants to play is the Chargers," Tomlinson said Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think he has the mind frame of, "If I go play, it's gonna be for the Chargers. If it's not the Chargers, then I'm good; I won't play."

Tomlinson would have some insight on Gates' mindset when considering the two were teammates for seven seasons.

After a 15-season union, the Chargers moved on from Gates in April, a month before the team lost Hunter Henry to an ACL injury on the first day of organized team activities.

Absent a move to bring back Gates to bolster the tight end position, the Chargers would have veteran Virgil Green atop a depth chart, which lacks proven production.

While Green, who joined the Chargers on a three-year deal during free agency, enters his eighth season, he has just 71 career catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns. The remaining tight ends on the team's roster ahead of training camp are Braedon Bowman, Sean Culkin, Cole Hunt, Ben Johnson and Austin Roberts.

On his career, Gates has 927 catches for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns.