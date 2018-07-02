Former Bucs OL J.R. Sweezy visiting Seahawks

Free-agent guard J.R. Sweezy could return to where his career started.

Sweezy, whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released last week, is visiting the Seattle Seahawks and will get a physical Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 29-year-old Sweezy continues to work himself back from a broken bone in his leg suffered in 2017, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported.

A passed physical, however, could eventually clear the way for the veteran offensive lineman to secure employment.

Sweezy, a converted college defensive tackle, entered the league in 2012 out of North Carolina State as a seventh-round pick with the Seahawks. He spent four seasons in Seattle before signing a five-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2016.

On his career, Sweezy has appeared in 73 games with 63 starts.