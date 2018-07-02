Myles Garrett is ready to be the new King of Cleveland

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Myles Garrett knew Cleveland was hurting after news broke that LeBron James was leaving for L.A. So, the Browns DE used Twitter to give Cleveland sports fans hope for the future.

2. Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell was also adjusting to The King taking his talents to La La Land.

3. Congrats to Baker Mayfield and his girlfriend, Emily Wilkerson -- the couple got engaged over the weekend.

Canât wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you.

4. It looks like Kam Chancellor has played his last game in the NFL. On Sunday, the four-time Pro Bowler implied that he would be retiring soon.

