Myles Garrett is ready to be the new King of Cleveland

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 2, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Myles Garrett knew Cleveland was hurting after news broke that LeBron James was leaving for L.A. So, the Browns DE used Twitter to give Cleveland sports fans hope for the future.

@KingJames if you donât want to take your throne with you Iâll take it.. â Jurassic Mylesï¿½ï¿½ (@MylesLGarrett) July 2, 2018

2. Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell was also adjusting to The King taking his talents to La La Land.

I never in a million years thought I would ever be a Lakers fan...ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ welp â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 2, 2018

3. Congrats to Baker Mayfield and his girlfriend, Emily Wilkerson -- the couple got engaged over the weekend.

4. It looks like Kam Chancellor has played his last game in the NFL. On Sunday, the four-time Pro Bowler implied that he would be retiring soon.