Marcus Mariota hosts Titans receivers for workout

Count Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota among numerous quarterbacks around the league to get in a workout with his receiving group before training camp.

Mariota and a select group of players, which included wide receivers and tight ends, converged in Nashville over the weekend for a two-day throwing session, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titan's official website.

While the full list of participants wasn't provided, Wyatt pointed out wide receivers Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor, Tajae Sharpe and tight end Jonnu Smith were in California with Mariota in March, and some repeated over the weekend.

Quarterbacks and receivers getting together during the break between minicamp and the start of training camp isn't a new concept around the league, as it is common for teammates to train together during the offseason.

And the Titans quarterback indicated before the end of minicamp he planned to do just that.

"We're going to kind of talk through that and see obviously what works for everybody," Mariota said on June 13, via the Titan's official website. "With that being said, it could be in the middle of the offseason, it could be toward the end. We're just going to try to figure out what works for everybody."

Meanwhile, it is a good sign to see Mariota and his receiving group pull together to continue building chemistry ahead of the regular season.

The Titans' passing attack finished the 2017 season ranked 23rd in the league (199.4 yards per game), so every little edge gained during the offseason could prove beneficial for improvement.