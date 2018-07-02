Robert Woods: Rams 'fine-tuning' loaded offense

The Los Angeles Rams' offense is in a good place coming off a season where the unit ranked first in the league in scoring (29.9 points per game).

And after organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp, wide receiver Robert Woods believes the unit should only get better in the second season of playing in Sean McVay's scheme.

"It's how can we improve in other ways just to be ready for the season," Woods said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. "We've got it. We're loaded up and just fine-tuning."

The Rams may not have to tweak too much on offense during training camp if last season proved anything.

In addition to possessing an ability to put points on the board, the Rams ranked 10th in total offense (361.5 yards per game) and passing (239.4 yards per game), respectively, and eighth in rushing (122.1 yards per game) in 2017.

Dual-threat running back Todd Gurley, who totaled 2,093 yards from scrimmage (1,305 rushing) last season, remains a focal point on offense.

But the passing game could experience a spike in production given the arrival of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, whom the Rams acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Cooks, an explosive downfield threat, has produced three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns -- twice with the New Orleans Saints (2015-16) and last year with the Patriots -- welcomes the opportunity to play in McVay's potent offense.

"Coming here from a distance, you knew this offense was special," Cooks said, via the Los Angeles Times. "You always wonder why. And now, you get here and you're finding out all the reasons why that's the case.

It's great to be able to come in here and have some freshness to it. It makes you want to learn more and become a better player."

Cooks joins Woods and Cooper Kupp as the Rams' projected starting wide receivers.

The trio of wide receivers, Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff, all of whom are comfortable in one of the league's top offensive units, will give opposing defenses plenty to think about in 2018.