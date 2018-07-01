NFL players react to LeBron James joining Lakers

The King has made his ruling.

On Sunday, four-time NBA MVP and three-time champion LeBron James reached an agreement to join the Los Angeles Lakers. The move affects not only the basketball world, but athletes all over the sports landscape as well. That includes the NFL, where numerous players and coaches reacted to the news.

We got room. Itâs gonna be hard to argue now â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 2, 2018

I never in a million years thought I would ever be a Lakers fan...ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ welp â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 2, 2018