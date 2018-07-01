Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL players react to LeBron James joining Lakers

Print
  • By Jason B. Hirschhorn
More Columns >

The King has made his ruling.

On Sunday, four-time NBA MVP and three-time champion LeBron James reached an agreement to join the Los Angeles Lakers. The move affects not only the basketball world, but athletes all over the sports landscape as well. That includes the NFL, where numerous players and coaches reacted to the news.

Print
"Ex-Texans WR Jenkins sparks AFFL quarterfinal..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments