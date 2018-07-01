NFL players react to LeBron James joining Lakers

The King has made his ruling.
On Sunday, four-time NBA MVP and three-time champion LeBron James reached an agreement to join the Los Angeles Lakers. The move affects not only the basketball world, but athletes all over the sports landscape as well. That includes the NFL, where numerous players and coaches reacted to the news.
You mean our Lakers gear ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/W6eeWX5Xswâ Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 2, 2018
This what we talked about!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #LABron #StriveForGreatness #LakeShow https://t.co/EcIhUjvP9pâ JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) July 2, 2018
We got room. Itâs gonna be hard to argue nowâ Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 2, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ welcome to the Lakers fan base https://t.co/hCD3Mba3l6â Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 2, 2018
I never in a million years thought I would ever be a Lakers fan...ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ welpâ Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 2, 2018
LeBron went west!!!â â Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) July 2, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ bron to my lakers damn lol.... well welcome to a real franchise bronâï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) July 2, 2018
Oh my goodness..... https://t.co/guC4lQXOthâ Orleans Darkwa (@OrleansDarkwa) July 2, 2018
@KingJames LA is real nice..â Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) July 2, 2018
My guy @derekcarrqb - you all have anymore room over there for new fans? #GoLakersâ Ryan Switzer (@Switz) July 2, 2018
Wow bron lolâ Travis Benjamin (@TravisBenjamin3) July 2, 2018
