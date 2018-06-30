Former Navy QB Ricky Dobbs stars in AFFL quarterfinal

Ricky Dobbs has two long-stated life goals: to play in the NFL and run for President of the United States. At 30 years old, he's not yet eligible for the latter. And if you watch him throw, you'd see why he hasn't given up on the former.

Dobbs was one of the stars of Saturday's quarterfinals of the American Flag Football League. The tournament includes one bracket made up of eight amateur teams, dubbed "America's Teams," and another bracket of four teams largely involving former players, including Michael Vick, Chad Johnson and three-time NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson.

Dobbs, once the starting quarterback at Navy and currently a naval officer, led his team, Primetime, to a 29-0 victory against the Dallas Ducks on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Eight years ago, Dobbs mastered Navy's triple-option offense en route to 27 rushing touchdowns, an NCAA record for a quarterback in a single season. Yet his right arm was his weapon of choice against the Ducks, as he threw four touchdowns and completed 21 of 27 passes for 305 yards.

The contest was a defensive battle until Dobbs connected with CJ Tarver for a 31-yard touchdown late in the first half. With 30 seconds remaining, Dobbs hit Hasaan Myers for a 51-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead. Primetime's five interceptions and five sacks from Tayvion Baker secured the shutout.

Primetime, which is based out of the Mid-Atlantic and Richmond, Virginia, will play in next Saturday's semifinals in Atlanta. All tournament games will be broadcast on the NFL Network, including two Sunday quarterfinal games between amateur teams. The pro teams begin play next weekend.

The winners of each bracket will face off in the Ultimate Final in Houston on July 19, with the winning team receiving $1,000,000.

