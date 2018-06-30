Ex-Navy QB Ricky Dobbs shines in AFFL quarterfinals

Ricky Dobbs has two long-stated life goals: to play in the NFL and run for President of the United States. At 30 years old, he's not yet eligible for the latter. And if you watch him throw, you'd see why he hasn't given up on the former.

Dobbs was one of the stars of Saturday's quarterfinals of the American Flag Football League. The tournament includes one bracket made up of eight amateur teams, dubbed "America's Teams," and another bracket with four teams made up of former pro athletes, including Michael Vick, Chad Johnson, track and field legend Michael Johnson and three-time NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson.

Dobbs, once the starting quarterback at Navy and currently a naval officer, led his team, Primetime, to a 29-0 victory against the Dallas Ducks on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Eight years ago, Dobbs mastered Navy's triple-option offense en route to 27 rushing touchdowns, an NCAA record for a quarterback in a single season. His right arm was his weapon of choice against the Ducks, as he threw four touchdowns and completed 21 of 27 passes for 305 yards.

The contest was a defensive battle until Dobbs connected with CJ Tarver for a 31-yard touchdown late in the first half. With 30 seconds remaining, Dobbs hit Hasaan Myers for a 51-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead. Primetime's five interceptions and five sacks from Tayvion Baker secured the shutout.

In Saturday's other quarterfinal matchup, Fighting Cancer defeated the Strong Island Bulldogs, 18-6. Fighting Cancer's Darrell Doucette threw for three touchdowns and 207 yards and Brandon McCray had two interceptions.

Primetime and Fighting Cancer will face off in the semifinal round next Saturday in Atlanta. All tournament games are being broadcast on NFL Network, including two Sunday quarterfinal games between amateur teams. The pro teams begin play next weekend. The amateur field was whittled down from 128 teams in seven different regions.

The winners of the pro and amateur brackets will meet in the Ultimate Final in Houston on July 19, with the champion receiving $1,000,000.

You can find highlights, rosters and more at nfl.com/affl.