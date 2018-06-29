NFL Twitter reviews Drake's 'Scorpion' album

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 29, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. NFL players love Drizzy's double album, Scorpion, which dropped on Thursday night. See what a few players had to say below.

Giants WR/Drake BFF Odell Beckham Jr.

49ers CB Richard Sherman

Chargers DB Casey Hayward

Bears RB Tarik Cohen

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey

The caption uses lyrics from Drake's song "Elevate"

2. Now that LeBron James has opted out, nearly every L.A. native is doing their part to bring The King to La La Land. JuJu Smith-Schuster is willing to help Magic Johnson seal the deal.

3. Giants rookie RB Saquon Barkley doesn't plan on living off of his NFL earnings.

4. Ramonce Taylor never made it to the NFL, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming an All-Pro person off the gridiron.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0