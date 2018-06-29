NFL Twitter reviews Drake's 'Scorpion' album

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 29, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. NFL players love Drizzy's double album, Scorpion, which dropped on Thursday night. See what a few players had to say below.
Giants WR/Drake BFF Odell Beckham Jr.
I promise they not ready for that ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #sheeeeshâ Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) June 28, 2018
49ers CB Richard Sherman
Drake is speaking that honest on this new album. Just callin it how it is.â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2018
Chargers DB Casey Hayward
Why that man Drake going so crazy!!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Casey Hayward (@show_case29) June 29, 2018
Bears RB Tarik Cohen
Drake album make me go the speed limit so i can finish the songsâ Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) June 29, 2018
Jaguars CB Jalen RamseyThe caption uses lyrics from Drake's song "Elevate"
I wanna thank God for working way harder than Satan... pic.twitter.com/gDw96uwqoDâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 29, 2018
2. Now that LeBron James has opted out, nearly every L.A. native is doing their part to bring The King to La La Land. JuJu Smith-Schuster is willing to help Magic Johnson seal the deal.
Need me to put in a word, @MagicJohnson? I got youâ¦ #LABron ï¿½ï¿½ #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/jyaqxDV2Q6â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 28, 2018
3. Giants rookie RB Saquon Barkley doesn't plan on living off of his NFL earnings.
"It shows so far I've been making a lot of right decisions." Also included in here: Saquon Barkley's plans to train soon with Odell Beckham, Ezekiel Elliott. "It's go time." https://t.co/jisWOouHtv #giants #giantsprideâ Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) June 28, 2018
4. Ramonce Taylor never made it to the NFL, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming an All-Pro person off the gridiron.
Once a star RB at the University of Texas, Ramonce Taylor is now making an even bigger impact in his community. #AFFLâ NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 29, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: @FlagFootball | Starts June 30th (7pm) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/NG5MluR3hf