Buccaneers cut veteran offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy

Veteran offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy's Buccaneers career is over after just two years in Tampa.

Sweezy was released Friday, the team announced. He is still working his way back from a broken bone in his leg sustained late in the season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation.

After beginning his career in Seattle, Sweezy hit the jackpot with a five-year, $32.5 million deal that sent him to Tampa Bay. When he missed the entire 2016 season following back surgery, however, the Buccaneers added their own injury protection to the contract while guaranteeing his 2017 salary.

Sweezy started 14 games last season only to go down with the leg injury in December. Still in the rehabilitation process, the 29-year-old remained sidelined for offseason practices while 2016 fifth-round pick Caleb Benenoch stood in at right guard.

Tampa Bay's offseason signing of former Ravens center Ryan Jensen will free up Ali Marpet for a return to guard, but the loss of Sweezy might just expose the lack of depth on an offensive line that surrendered 40 sacks in 2017.

Once he returns to full health, Sweezy can get serious about finding a new NFL home. Connecting the dots, his most likely landing spots would include a return to Seattle or reuniting with former offensive line coach Tom Cable in Oakland.