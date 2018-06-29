Colts' Robert Turbin announces he violated PED policy

Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin announced Friday that he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The seven-year NFL veteran faces the possibility of being suspended for the violation.

Turbin, who was running drills with the Colts' first-team offense in practices this offseason, started one of the six games he appeared in with Indianapolis last season, rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown.

With the team parting ways with veteran running back Frank Gore this offseason, Turbin was expected to see an increased role in the Colts' backfield. He's expected to battle Marlon Mack, Christine Michael, Josh Ferguson and rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins for carries, but a suspension would hurt his chances of rising to the top of the competition.

"Unfortunately, I have made a mistake," Turbin said in his statement. "A mistake that will not only have personal consequences but will affect the Colts organization, an organization that I am extremely appreciative to be a part of.

"For that, I'm truly sorry."

Turbin, 28, will miss games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. He will be eligible to return Week 5 against the New England Patriots on Oct. 4.