JuJu Smith-Schuster tests passing accuracy vs. rookie QBs

JuJu Smith-Schuster is many things: A Steelers star, a hardcore gamer, a LeBron James recruiter, a pizza attire aficionado.

We might be able to add future franchise quarterback to that list.

Watch what happened when the 2018 NFL Draft's top three quarterbacks -- Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Josh Allen -- added Smith-Schuster to their throwing competition at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

In short, JuJu put on a show.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

Chin up, Mayfield, Darnold, and Allen. Your three respective new teams didn't draft you to take target practice on Sundays, right?

As for JuJu... That arm. That touch. Maybe Mason Rudolph isn't the young Steeler Ben Roethlisberger should look out for.

For now, Smith-Schuster only throws imaginary snowballs on the gridiron. For now.