ATN Podcast: Predicting each rookie QB's start date

A room filled with heroes -- Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling & Patrick Claybon -- recap the latest news from around the league, including Jameis Winston's now official suspension (6:25), outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.5 million (13:30), Danielle Hunter's new contract (18:00) and a few trope alerts. Marc reads a letter from a podcast listener (31:00) and the heroes debate which holiday each rookie quarterback will make their first start (35:00).

