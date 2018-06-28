Who's the most clutch QB in the NFL today?

John Albert Elway Jr. turns 58 years old today. Elway spent 16 of those 58 years establishing himself as one of the greatest QBs in NFL history. When fans and analysts talk about his Hall of Fame career, one of the first things they mention is his knack for clutch performances. According to Pro Football Reference, Elway had 40 game-winning drives in his career (the sixth-most among QBs since 1960).

So, in light of the two-time Super Bowl champ's birthday, we're looking at active quarterbacks who have thrived in high-pressure, late-game situations. Who would you want under center with the Super Bowl on the line? From Aaron Rodgers to Tom Brady, check out this generation's clutch QBs and decide for yourself.