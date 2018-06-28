Move The Sticks Podcast: Way-too-early Week 1 storylines

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks compare the wild world of NBA free agency to the NFL's free-agency frenzy (3:36). The guys then debate which divisional cellar-dweller will rise to the top in 2018 like last season's Eagles (8:48). DJ and Bucky then get pumped for the opening week of NFL and college football by going through each game and giving their favorite storylines to watch (29:22).