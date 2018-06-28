Workout BFFs: Antonio Brown and Cam Newton

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 28, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Julio Jones and T.O. have some competition, there's a new workout tandem taking over social media...

2. If you're looking for a quality #TBT post, this Tom Brady portrait should do.

A solid picture I stumbled across this week in Ann Arbor... pic.twitter.com/zxuVfn9byH â Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2018

The squint of a future five-time Super Bowl champion.

3. Former NFL offensive guard/renowned artist Ernie Barnes' work will be featured in an exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of History.

Beginning Friday through March 2019 the @NCmuseumhistory is opening a brand new, stunning exhibit featuring the works of former NFL player Ernie Barnes. Retired at age of 28 to become an artist. Love this âSugar Shackâ painting. His incredible story â> https://t.co/bHpYQqazud pic.twitter.com/bfOfE0gnWb â Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 28, 2018

4. This young Rams fan who's battling cancer recently finished chemo and got to FaceTime his favorite QB.