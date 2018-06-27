Janoris Jenkins' brother charged with manslaughter

Janoris Jenkins' older brother has been charged with felony aggressive manslaughter in the death of a man found at the New York Giants cornerback's residence in New Jersey on Tuesday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced the charge against William H. Jenkins Jr. on Wednesday afternoon. William Jenkins is in custody in Ontario County, New York, after sheriff's deputies detained him early Tuesday morning for an alleged parole violation, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Prior to charging him, Ritts said William Jenkins, 34, was considered "a person of interest" by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

If convicted on the first degree manslaughter charge, William Jenkins could be sentenced to 10-30 years in prison, Bergen County prosecutors told NFL.com.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins, The Associated Press reported. Police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the death as a possible strangulation/suffocation incident, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The probe remains ongoing.

Giants sources and other sources who know Janoris Jenkins told Pelissero that, as far as they were aware, he was in Florida on Tuesday when the body was found at his residence.

The home, located in Fair Lawn, is about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Janoris Jenkins has listed the home as his residence for two years, according to the AP.

Jenkins, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season and his third with the Giants. New York opens training camp July 25.