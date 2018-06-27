Saquon Barkley buys home for his parents

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Prior to the draft, whenever Saquon Barkley was asked what he'd buy first after making it to the NFL, the 21-year-old said a house for his parents.

On Tuesday night, the rookie RB revealed that he made good on that promise.

2. Do not try this at home (unless you enjoy face-planting and embarrassment).

3. Remember that time a QB beaned Bill Belichick? Yeah, me neither. It happened though.

Jeff Hostetler once beaned Bill Belichick with a crossing route in practice (don't get any ideas, #Tommy) https://t.co/UPOI0GUJeD â ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 26, 2018

4. Nick Foles' book, Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds, hit stands this week.

5. On Wednesday morning, Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins treated over 50 kids to a workout at Hermann Park in Houston.